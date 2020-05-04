Toddlers

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is Our Quarantine Spirit Animal

By
Kaavia Quarantine Giggling Girl
 Courtesy Kaavia James Union Wade/Instagram
12
12 / 12

Giggling Girl

“Shout out your people who keep you laughing,” Union captioned a video of Kaavia giggling in May 2020.

Back to top