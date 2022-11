Temperature’s Rising!

“This heatwave is taking us THROUGH it! All the emotions,” the 7th Heaven alum captioned a silly selfie video of her and Kaavia in September 2022. “Take a guess whose has more meltdowns. And if you guessed me, you are absolutely correct. 😵‍💫🥵🥵🥵🥵🤬🤬🤬😤.”