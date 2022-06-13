Learning Through His Daughter

“We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child,” Wade said alongside his wife during the GLAAD Awards in July 2020. “Our daughter Zaya is leading us in our journey, and we’re doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth. I didn’t always understand how to do that – but I thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family.”

Union noted, “That mission means even more to us now as we raise all of our Black children. Black lives matter and Black trans lives matter. We are calling on all of our racial justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your minds to the LGBT+ community so we can empower each other and save lives.”