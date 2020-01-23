Dads Eli Manning’s Best Quotes About Fatherhood: I ‘Enjoy Every Moment’ By Riley Cardoza 1 hour ago Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock 8 7 / 8 Football Fan While his eldest watched “a little bit” of football at the time, she was also getting into cartoons. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duchess Meghan’s Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News