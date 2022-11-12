December 2016

“I’d had my first daughter, and when we went to go shoot [The Hollars when she was] I think she was 4 and a half or 5 months old, and I went into the movie in a completely different way,” Krasinski recalled to TODAY. “I think having kids totally changes your perception of family and where you’re from.”

He added: “I think you realize first and foremost how it’s really hard to be a great parent and you’re just trying. There’s no perfection. There’s no school. There’s no defined way to go about it; you’re just learning. And I think that there’s such a long period of time when you’re a kid that you see your parents as superheroes; they can do no wrong. But you realize they figured everything out by trial and error too, and there’s something very humbling about that. I really connected to my parents even more, thinking of them as young parents, as I am now.”