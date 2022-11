July 2022

“They loved [DC League of Super-Pets],” Krasinski told Jimmy Fallon during a July 2022 appearance of taking his daughters to see his animated project. “They were laughing very, very hard. I think up until now, they didn’t believe I was actually in the business because they’ve never seen anything I’ve done.”

The Jack Ryan actor quipped that Hazel and Violet finally realized that he wasn’t “an accountant.”