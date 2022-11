May 2021

“I don’t want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there’s a glare on them any more than other kids,” Blunt told the U.K.’s Sunday Times of her fame. “If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I’d be thrilled. They don’t even want to see what I do. They don’t even like it when I put on makeup. They don’t like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy.”