Baby News

Emily Maynard Gives Birth to Baby No. 5, Her 4th Child With Husband Tyler Johnson

By
Emily Maynard Gives Birth to Baby No. 5, Her 4th Child With Husband Tyler Johnson
 Courtesy of Tyler Johnson/Instagram
7
7 / 7
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Little Fighter

Johnson joked his daughter is “already a Dyme boxer chick” as she slept with her fists up.

Back to top