Pregnancies Emma Roberts’ Pregnancy Pics: See the Star’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Garrett Hedlund By Riley Cardoza November 11, 2020 Sasha Samsonova 22 21 / 22 All Smiles Roberts cradled her belly while sitting in a pink dress. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News