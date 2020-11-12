Pregnancies

Emma Roberts’ Pregnancy Pics: See the Star’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Garrett Hedlund

By
Emma Roberts December January 2020 2021 Cosmopolitan
 Sasha Samsonova
23
20 / 23
podcast
Flash_600x338

Bare Bump

The actress showed her stomach in a black robe and matching heels.

Back to top