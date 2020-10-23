Pregnancies Emma Roberts’ Pregnancy Pics: See the Star’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Garrett Hedlund By Riley Cardoza October 23, 2020 Courtesy Emma Roberts/Instagram 13 11 / 13 Bookworm Roberts covered her baby bump in a white top while reading We Ride Upon Sticks in October 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News