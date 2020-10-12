Pregnancies Emma Roberts’ Pregnancy Pics: See the Star’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Garrett Hedlund By Riley Cardoza October 12, 2020 Courtesy of Emma Roberts/Instagram 11 1 / 11 Darling Dress The mom-to-be cradled her stomach in a strapless white dress. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News