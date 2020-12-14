Pregnancies Emma Roberts’ Pregnancy Pics: See the Star’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Garrett Hedlund By Riley Cardoza December 14, 2020 Courtesy Emma Roberts/Instagram 29 29 / 29 Feeling Floral “Thoughts and feels,” Roberts captioned a December 2020 Instagram slideshow. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Opened Up About Getting Plastic Surgery: Anfisa, Larissa and More See Photos of the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Before They Were Famous — Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and More More News