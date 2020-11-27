Pregnancies

Emma Roberts’ Pregnancy Pics: See the Star’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Garrett Hedlund

By
Christmas Cutie! See Pregnant Emma Roberts’ Baby Bump Pics
 Courtesy of Emma Roberts/Instagram
27
26 / 27
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

Happy and Hungry

The actress gave a glimpse of her stomach while cooking a “creamy corn casserole” for Thanksgiving.

Back to top