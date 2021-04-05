Pregnancies Emma Roberts’ Pregnancy Pics: See the Star’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Garrett Hedlund By Riley Cardoza April 5, 2021 @naj_jamai 33 1 / 33 Reflection “They said I would miss it and I do!” Roberts captioned a throwback baby bump photo in April 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News