Pregnancies

Emma Roberts’ Pregnancy Pics: See the Star’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Garrett Hedlund

By
Emma Roberts Striped Shirt Pregnant
 RF/Coleman-Rayner
22
17 / 22
podcast
Flash_600x338

Time to Talk

Roberts chatted on the phone in November 2020 while covering her baby bump in a striped top.

Back to top