Emmys Pregnant Stars Show Off Baby Bumps at Emmy Awards: Heidi Klum, Hayden Panettiere and More By Riley Cardoza September 21, 2019 Rob Latour/Shutterstock 7 8 / 7 Hayden Panetierre Us broke the news in May 2014 that the New York native was pregnant. Back to top More News What Exactly Is the Keto Diet? Is It for You? Us’ New Podcast Breaks Down Ketosis 101 Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News