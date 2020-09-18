Pics Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s Family Album: Sweetest Photos With Their 3 Kids By Us Weekly Staff September 18, 2020 Courtesy of Enrique Iglesias/Instagram 9 3 / 9 Sports Fans Iglesias watched soccer with the twins in April 2018. “Game day!!” he wrote. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News