Babies

Entourage’s Kevin Connolly Is Expecting 1st Child With Pregnant Zulay Henao

By
Kevin Connolly Is Expecting 1st Child With Pregnant Zulay Henao
 Courtesy of Zulay Henao/Instagram
4
1 / 4
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Future Parents

She and Connolly cuddled on a couch.

Back to top