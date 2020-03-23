Real Talk Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino’s Best Quotes About Their Split and Coparenting: ‘All We Can Do Is Our Best’ By Riley Cardoza March 23, 2020 Courtesy of Kyle Martino/Instagram 10 5 / 10 December 2019 Amurri and Martino had an “awesome” time celebrating Christmas together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson Questions Connor Saeli About His Relationship With Madison Prewett More News