December 2020

“Mateo is going to his dad’s house every other weekend with The Bigs,” Amurri captioned an Instagram slideshow of her youngest child. “Shoutout to my Baby Daddy @kylemartino who has joined me in coming to the coparenting table with generosity, forgiveness and compassion. It truly takes two to do it and I’m grateful.” She noted that her biggest “adjustment” has been letting Martino parent “his own way” at his house, which she is still learning to be “OK” with.