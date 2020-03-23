February 2020

Martino wished his ex-wife a happy Valentine’s Day, writing via Instagram: “I thought today was gonna be really hard, and in some ways it is. But today I feel our unbreakable love for one another. I’m proud of us for protecting that and modeling what love is for our children. Today helps remind us that there is a place in our heart meant for another, and it’s the place in our heart still meant for each other that makes that feel right. I will always carry your heart, carry it in my heart. Love you Mama.”