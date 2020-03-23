January 2020

“Kyle and I have now been living in separate, permanent residences since early November,” the Brown University graduate wrote in a blog post. “Kyle had the kids for the first time at his apartment right around the holidays. It was extremely emotional for me to drop them off — not because they hadn’t spent time with just him before (they had, of course), but because it seemed like such a big milestone in the life of our divorce. That first weekend ‘away’ from me felt so big to me — sad and strange.”

She added, “Kyle helped me through — sending me photos and videos of the kids nonstop. I sobbed in the car on the drive home, and texted some girlfriends some very dramatic things about my heart being left behind in Brooklyn. LOL.”