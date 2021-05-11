Family Time Evan Felker and Staci Felker’s Sweetest Family Photos After Reconciling and Starting a Family By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Staci Felker/Instagram 6 1 / 6 Bumping Along Evan cradled his wife’s baby bump. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News