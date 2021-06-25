Home Birth

“I probably looked crazy, actually,” Gigi told Vogue in February 2021. “I was an animal woman. … What I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, OK, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do. I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that. There definitely was a point where I was like, ‘I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different.'”

She noted that Malik caught Khai, saying, “It didn’t even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute.”