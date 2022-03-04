Keeping Them Close

While talking about playing a new mother in the film The Weekend Away, Meester opened up about the difficulties of leaving her children while she works. “The element of being away from your child is very different from when you’re with your child. At least for me. When anything happens, if your kid gets hurt or something happens, that’s your number one concern,” she told Cosmopolitan UK in March 2022. “[My character, Beth is] not with her kid, so that would drive me mad. I would be devastated to be in a situation like that and be thousands of miles away from my kid.”