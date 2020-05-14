Work-Life Balance

Meester revealed Arlo’s reaction to her parents starring on Single Parents together in May 2020. “Our daughter was like, ‘You’ve been at work for so long.’ It’s like, ‘I’ve been here for one day,’” she told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s like, ‘Both of you guys can’t work at the same time.’”

The Roommate star also compared Brody to his character on the sitcom, complimenting his parenting skills in the process. “On the show, he’s such a little dummy and it’s very cute and he’s very handsome,” she said. “And in real life that’s 98 percent not true. He’s mostly, totally, like a grown-up.”