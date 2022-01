Looking Forward

Even before they tied the knot, the former Miss World confessed that she was thinking about becoming a mother. “I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person,” Chopra Jonas told People in June 2018. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”