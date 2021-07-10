April 2015

“I always really hate it when actors or people in the spotlight make giant grandiose statements about parenthood because it’s so, so personal,” Johansson told the Australian Daily Telegraph in April 2015. “I don’t profess to know anything more about parenting than anybody else.”

The actress explained that she still considered herself “such a newbie” when it came to parenting, but that her priories have already shifted.

“Before, I just made the choices that were affecting me, but now I’m responsible for somebody else. Eventually, I will have to work less, and it might even make me more discerning,” she noted.