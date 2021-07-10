July 2021

Johansson shared a fun story about how her daughter enjoys spending time with her.

“She shadows me, like, all the time,” the Her star told Kelly Clarkson during the singer’s talk show in July 2021. “Which is wonderful and I know that it’s something I’m sure in a few years she’s not going to want anything to do with me. So I should soak it all up.”

Although Johansson enjoyed getting to spend so much time with her child, she admitted that it wasn’t always perfect timing.

“There’s definitely times where she’s on the other side of the bathroom door and I’m like, ‘Rose, you gotta give me a minute!’ Everybody needs their time,” she added at the time. “But she means well and I’d rather have it that way than her wanting nothing to do with me.”