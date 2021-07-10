March 2017

“Even when I was shooting [Ghost in the Shell] I was still nursing. That is a very grounding [thing.] If you ever needed to return to yourself, that is a pretty wonderful way to come back to yourself when you go home,” Johansson told E! News in March 2017.

The Lucy star also shared how she tried to separate her professional life from her personal one.

“You have to leave all that work stuff behind and be able to present with your kid. I am very thankful that’s my reality at the end of the day,” she added.