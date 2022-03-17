March 2022

Rose told InStyle in February 2022 that her daughter is full of questions. “Why are you tweezing your eyebrows? Why are you curling your lashes? What’s a tampon? What’s it for?” the actress said, imitating her daughter. “She asked me why my underwear went up my butt crack, and I had to try to explain what a panty line was. I was like, ‘Because you don’t want a line in your pants,’ and she was like, ‘Why?’ And I was like, ‘Because then you could see my underwear,’ and she was like, ‘But you are wearing underwear.’ Like, ‘I know, it’s weird.’”