October 2019

“When you have a breakup of any kind, whether it’s amicable or not, you question a lot of the choices that you’ve made,” Johansson said in an interview with USA Today in October 2019 following her divorce from Rose’s dad. “These are all things that trigger my anxiety. [But] when I look at [my daughter], I feel full of hope and positivity. It’s good to wallow for a little bit. And then you have to pull yourself up.”