A Different Path

While speaking with THR, Gomez opened up about what she thinks would have happened if she never left her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas. “I would have four kids for sure,” she said in August 2022. “Maybe not planned, maybe planned, maybe both. And there’s nothing wrong with the life I would have led. I just know that that’s not my path, and I’m really grateful I had my mom to give me that opportunity to be what I want to be.”