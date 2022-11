A Recipe For Love

Gomez joked during an August 2022 episode of Selena + Chef that she hoped the show would impress any potential suitors. “One time a cute guy texted me because he saw the show,” she said. “And then he never took me out on a date. I was like, ‘Was that a good thing or a bad thing?'” After the Texas native showed off some of her cooking prowess, she joked, “[Any] future baby daddies out there?”