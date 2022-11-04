Finding her Love Language

In August 2022, the Spring Breakers star revealed that she likes receiving physical attention from her romantic partners. “I want a husband and I want that kind of touch. I think my love language would have to be physical touch … and acts of service. The older I’ve gotten the more I really appreciate that,” she said on TATATU at the time, adding that her perspective changed after spending time with an older friend.

“I went and hung out with someone who was a bit older and it was just so wonderful,” Gomez explained. “It was like being taken care of in a way. Being like, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you need a blanket?’ Just very sweet things. And I was like, ‘I’m fine, I don’t need anything.’ But it was just so kind and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.”