McDermott Family

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott chronicled their family’s day-to-day happenings on the Oxygen reality series Tori & Dean, detailing the exploits of the couple and their children, Liam and Stella, since 2007. Five months after giving birth to daughter Hattie in 2011, Spelling became pregnant with son Finn. “It has put us over the edge. They’re 10 months apart,” she explained of her two youngest children. “It got a little crazy going from three to four. It’s basically like having twins at home. It’s overwhelming.” Her and McDermott’s son Beau arrived in March 2017.