Simpson Family

Raised by now-divorced parents Tina and Joe Simpson, Ashlee Simpson and Jessica Simpson are each mothers, and Ashlee told Us that her son Bronx can’t get enough of his cousins Maxwell and Ace. “He is definitely protective, and he’s so excited about every time [Maxwell is] growing,” she said before her sister welcomed Ace in 2013. “He loves that stuff!” (Ashlee is also moms of daughter Jagger and son Ziggy, while Jessica is alos mother of daughter Birdie.)