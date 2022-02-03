Danner-Paltrow-Martin Family

Blythe Danner and her late husband, Bruce Paltrow, were both part of the Hollywood scene well before they welcomed daughter Gwyneth Paltrow and son Jake Paltrow. Danner is an Emmy-winning actress, while her late spouse, who died in 2002, was a producer and director.

Gwyneth followed in her mother’s footsteps as an actress, landing her first role in 1989 in the TV movie High. Her brother, Jake, is also in the business as a director. Over the years, Danner has teamed up with the Iron Man actress, including costarring in 1992’s Cruel Doubt and 2003’s Sylvia.

In 2003, Gwyneth married Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, and one year later, they welcomed daughter Apple. Their son Moses was born in 2006. The duo finalized their divorce in 2016, two years after separating. The Shallow Hal actress married TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.