Levy Family

Eugene Levy’s children, Dan Levy and Sarah Levy, followed in his footsteps by becoming actors. His wife, Deborah Divine, is a writer in the business and his brother, Fred Levy, is a TV producer. The Best in Show actor teamed up with his family for Schitt’s Creek after Dan pitched it to him ahead of its 2015 start. Cowritten and coproduced by the father-son pair, the comedy ran for six seasons and starred Eugene as Johnny Rose, Dan as his son David Rose and Sarah as café worker Twyla Sands. Fred was also a producer on the show. In September 2020, Eugene and Dan made history as the first father and son to both win an Emmy in the same year, both for Schitt’s Creek.