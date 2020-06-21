Kris Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch paid tribute to all the special dads in her life including the late Robert Kardashian Sr., Travis Scott, Rob Kardashian, Thompson, Scott Disick, Caitlyn and Kanye.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there. How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives! Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you! #HappyFathersDay,” she wrote on Instagram.