The “All of Me” singer honored his own father, Ron Stephens, with a photo of him sitting in one of the judges’ chairs on The Voice. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there,” Legend wrote via Instagram. “My dad taught us so much about what it means to be a father. He led us with love, wisdom, grace and resilience. I’m always trying to be like him with my kids. Love you, Dad.”

Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, shouted out her husband with her own Instagram post. “There are no words,” she wrote alongside a photo of Legend with their kids, Miles and Luna. “Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever.”