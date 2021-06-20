Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel shared a series of photos of Timberlake with their kids, Silas and Phineas. “Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life,” she wrote via Instagram. “You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night are are trying to sleep. We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly. And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you.”