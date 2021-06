Prince Philip

The royals honored the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at age 99, with a vintage photo of a younger Philip holding a baby Prince Charles. “To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day,” the official royal family Instagram account captioned the picture. “To mark #FathersDay we are sharing this photograph of The Queen with her father, King George VI, and Prince Philip watching a young Prince Charles sitting on a statue at Balmoral in 1951.”