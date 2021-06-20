Dads

Gigi Hadid, Jessica Biel and More Stars Celebrate the Dads in Their Lives on Father’s Day 2021

By
Stars Celebrate the Dads in Their Lives on Father's Day 2021
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
22
13 / 22
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Zayn Malik

Hadid shared a sweet photo of Malik holding Khai as she looked at a glowing globe.

Back to top