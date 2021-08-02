Dads

Fetty Wap’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers

By
Fetty Wap Reveals Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell 3
Lauren Maxwell Courtesy of Turquoise Miami/Instagram
6
5 / 6
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Lauren

In July 2021, Miami shared a video of her late daughter smiling in a pool.

Back to top