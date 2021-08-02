Dads Fetty Wap’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers By Riley Cardoza August 2, 2021 Lauren Maxwell Courtesy of Turquoise Miami/Instagram 6 5 / 6 Lauren In July 2021, Miami shared a video of her late daughter smiling in a pool. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News