Fitting It All In

Taylor previously teased that he “stole” their family’s garage from his wife, transforming it into an at-home recording studio to help balance music production with his parenting duties.

“It’s really within this framework of four or five hours in between when the kids are at school and stuff,” he told presenter Laura Whitmore during a BBC Radio “Under the Spotlight” interview in January 2020. “It sounds very un-rock and roll but it’s life, I’m a 47-year-old man with three children and a wife. So, you have to fit it in. … It’s like your dad going out into the garage and working on his old car, it’s the same type of thing, essentially.”