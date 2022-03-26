Writing Songs for His Kids

“I had this song for my son,” he told blogger Joe Daly in October 2019. “It’s a sweet song. I’ve had the music for that for five or six years but I had a s—t lyric and I didn’t have a bridge and it didn’t end up on KOTA. I think I had it as far back as the Birds of Satan record, which was 2013 or something. … He was like, ‘If you’re gonna write a song about me, it’s gotta sound like Metallica! I don’t want some wimpy ass, p—sy song about me, Dad!’”

He then opened up about writing “Middle Child” and his bond with Annabelle, noting, “[My son’s] always in trouble and the baby’s [Everleigh] cute as f—k, so [Annabelle’s] in the middle. But [she’s] like my twin, too.’ She really is.”