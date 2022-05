Lessons From Latifah

In May 2022, Queen Latifah gave Kaavia a tutorial in playing pool in a video shared via the tot’s Instagram account, which is run by her parents. “Never too early to learn to hustle,” read the caption. “Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo. Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag.”