Special Day

“November 7th was always a special day in my life because it’s my Mothers birthday but now it’s times that special. Happy 2nd Birthday to my BOSS @kaaviajames aka Shady baby aka 2020 Meme Mood,” Wade captioned a series of pics of daughter Kaavia as the couple celebrated her 2nd birthday in November 2020. “Thank you for providing laughter and joy to our lives and so many other families!”

Union also shared a video, captioning it, “The light of our lives. The spark to our joy in dark times. The giggler of farts. The eater of alllll the food. The dancer to the jams. The smart, funny, adventurous, cutie that gave us a different kind of purpose. We ♥️ you sooooo much @kaaviajames Happy Birthday babygirl #ShadyBabyTurns2.”